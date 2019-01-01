Boy hit by bullet, possibly from New Year’s gunfire

Police say a boy setting off fireworks in Atlanta was hit by a bullet -- possibly from a gun fired to celebrate the new year.
City police tell news agencies the 9-year-old was in his front yard with his parents when he was hit in the stomach shortly after midnight Tuesday.
WAGA-TV identifies him as Alfonso Vasquez, and says he underwent surgery at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston.
Police tell WSB-TV he was alert and talking before he went into surgery.
Police talked to people in the area, hoping to learn who fired the gun. No suspects were immediately identified.
