Capsized tugboat floating off Georgia island since Dec. 19

A tugboat is still floating on its side near Jekyll Island more than two weeks after the vessel capsized on the Georgia coast.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says plans are underway to remove the 56-foot (17-meter) tugboat Miss Adison, but it could take another three weeks.
The boat tipped onto its side Dec. 19 in Jekyll Creek west of Jekyll Island. News outlets report no one was injured and the state agency says no fuel appears to be leaking. As a precaution, the boat has been surrounded with containment booms and more than 2,200 gallons (8,327 liters) of diesel fuel were pumped from the vessel.
The tugboat is owned by Salonen Marine of Yulee, Florida. Its insurer is taking bids from salvage companies to remove the boat.
