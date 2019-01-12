Georgia high school basketball player dies during game

A Georgia high school basketball player has died after collapsing during a game.
Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin says the junior varsity player was a student at Eagle's Landing High School and collapsed Friday while the team was playing at Woodland High School in Stockbridge.
News outlets report the student's name has not been released.
Hardin says grief counselors will be available for students and staff upon their return to school Monday.
No further details have been released.
Comments