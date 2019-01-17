At least 1 killed in mobile home fire in South Carolina

At least one person has died in a fire at a mobile home near the South Carolina coast that injured at least four other people.
News outlets report the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in Bluffton.
Bluffton Township Fire Capt. Lee Levesque says two people were flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, and two others were taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah by ambulance.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Capt. Bob Bromage confirmed one person died in the fire. The victim's name has not been released.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
About 30 firefighters responded to the double-wide mobile home.
Sheriff's investigators and the state Fire Marshall's Office were at the scene. Bromage says the State Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Comments