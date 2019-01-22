Georgia

Alabama troopers say man killed after being struck by truck

The Associated Press

January 22, 2019 03:07 PM

ATTALLA, Ala.

Law enforcement officials say a Georgia man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer while walking on the interstate.

Alabama state troopers say the fatality occurred early Tuesday morning. Troopers identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Marius M. Hillius of Fayetteville, Georgia.

Troopers said Hillius was walking along Interstate 59 when he was hit by a Peterbilt tractor trailer.

The accident occurred about four miles north of Attalla.

Hillius was pronounced dead at the scene.

  Comments  