Alabama troopers say man killed after being struck by truck

Law enforcement officials say a Georgia man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer while walking on the interstate.
Alabama state troopers say the fatality occurred early Tuesday morning. Troopers identified the pedestrian as 28-year-old Marius M. Hillius of Fayetteville, Georgia.
Troopers said Hillius was walking along Interstate 59 when he was hit by a Peterbilt tractor trailer.
The accident occurred about four miles north of Attalla.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hillius was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments