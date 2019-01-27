Feds: Helicopters to collect radiation data over Atlanta

Federal authorities say Atlanta residents shouldn't be alarmed if they see a helicopter flying low over the city.
The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration said in a news release that it will be measuring naturally occurring background radiation as part of security operations for the Super Bowl.
The release says the twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter equipped with radiation-sensing technology will do the flyovers over downtown and around Buckhead on Jan. 28 and 29 and on Super Bowl Sunday.
The helicopter will fly at 150 feet or higher in a grid pattern at a speed of about 80 mph. Flyovers are expected to take about three hours per area.
The release says measuring naturally occurring radiation to establish baseline levels is a standard part of security and emergency preparedness.
