Girl dies after falling into Georgia creek

A 6-year-old girl has died after she fell into a creek in an Atlanta suburb.
DeKalb County Fire Capt. Dion Bentley told news outlets the girl and her 10-year-old brother were playing in a creek in Lithonia late Thursday afternoon when she fell into the water after a tree branch she was on broke.
Witnesses said the girl was unable to get out of the water. The creek was between 8 feet (2.4 meters) and 10 feet (3 meters) deep.
The girl was taken to a hospital in Egleston where she died Thursday night. Her name has not been released.
Bentley said he does not expect any charges to be filed, but he said the investigation is continuing.
No other details were available.
