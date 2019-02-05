Shooting outside The Varsity in Atlanta closes major street

Police say a shooting outside The Varsity restaurant in midtown Atlanta has led to a major street closure during the morning rush hour.
Police tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that one person was shot on Spring Street before dawn Tuesday. Spring Street was shut down between Ponce de Leon and North avenues in front of the restaurant.
Police said the condition of the wounded person was not immediately available.
