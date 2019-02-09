Historic clock tower gets modern upgrades in south Georgia

A historic clock tower is chiming the correct time again in south Georgia thanks to some modern upgrades.
WALB-TV reports Colquitt County has finished renovating the clock that towers above downtown Moultrie from atop the old county courthouse.
Mac Lawson is the county's maintenance superintendent. He says the aging clock had become unable to keep the correct time, and manual upkeep had become time consuming, as well as a financial burden.
The county and city spent roughly $25,000 to modernize the clock's mechanical apparatus. Lawson says maintenance workers can now adjust the time or fix other problems remotely using a tablet. The clock is also equipped to reset itself automatically following any power outages.
Lawson says the clock now "works like it's supposed to."
