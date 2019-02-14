Atlanta-area city’s electric scooter ban goes into effect

An Atlanta-area city council has voted to ban sharable electric scooters.
News outlets report the Marietta city council unanimously voted Wednesday to prohibit companies from offering the electric scooters within the city. Mayor Steve Tumlin says the scooters don't align with the city's pedestrian-friendly approach.
Several companies provide such scooters, which are used through apps. The scooters allow riders to grab a scooter and go, leaving the device wherever the rider happens to get off. City officials say the scooters may clog sidewalks and cause other safety concerns.
The ban also prohibits people from using or leaving scooters abandoned on public property. Shareable electric scooters found within Marietta will be removed and impounded, and fines may be imposed on their owners. WAGA-TV reports the ban went into effect Wednesday night.
