Tall ships to sail to Georgia’s coast for public tours

A replica of the Santa Maria — the flagship from Christopher Columbus' expedition — will soon sail to Georgia for tours.
The Brunswick News reports that the St. Marys Tall Ship Alliance is bringing the replica ship to the Brunswick Landing Marina from April 8-15.
The Nao Santa Maria, built in 2017 in Spain, is making its first visit to the United States, and Brunswick is its only stop in Georgia.
After departing Brunswick, the ship will sail to St. Augustine, Florida.
Another tall ship, Privateer Lynx, will sail into the Brunswick Landing Marina shortly after the Nao Santa Maria leaves, and will be in town from April 17-28.
