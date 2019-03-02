Company planning 3 solar farms in rural southwest Georgia

A company says it plans to invest $150 million on three solar-power projects in rural southwest Georgia.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Silicon Ranch Corporation is already building a 102.5-megawatt solar farm in Early County in partnership with Walton Electric Membership Corporation.
The project will support Facebook's data center in Newton County. Construction is expected to take 10 months and require 400 workers. The project will be powered by 355,000 solar modules manufactured in Georgia.
A news release from Kemp's office Thursday says Silicon Ranch also plans two additional solar farms in Early County that will sell electricity to Green Power EMC.
Silicon Ranch is one of the largest independent solar power producers in the U.S.
