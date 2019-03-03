Aiken schools get grant for concussion testing

The Kisner Foundation has awarded a grant of more than $15,000 to Aiken County Public Schools to conduct concussion tests on all county athletes.
The Augusta Chronicle reports the $15,691 grant is in honor of David Massie, the brother of foundation board member Dr. Vaughan Massie, an orthopedic physician at Carolina Musculoskeletal Institute. Massie's brother died from a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a car on James Island, South Carolina.
The money will cover baseline tests for about 3,800 athletes in Aiken County.
