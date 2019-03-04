Sheriff: Alabama girl reported missing has been found dead

The sheriff of DeKalb County, Alabama, says a missing 11-year-old girl has been found dead.
Sheriff Nick Welden tells news outlets that Amberly Alexis Barnett was found dead early Saturday after an overnight search that took authorities to Cherokee County and the state of Georgia. He did not disclose where Amberly's body was found or her cause of death, citing the ongoing investigation.
The sheriff's office says Amberly was last seen Friday evening at her aunt's home in Mt. Vernon. Barnett's mother, Jonie Barnett, has said that a green SUV was seen at the aunt's home before Amberly disappeared. She also said Amberly's cellphone had been left behind, noting that her daughter took it everywhere.
