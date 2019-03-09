Author’s books dive into Georgia’s underwater farms, towns

A woman has written a book about the towns and farms engulfed by water to create man-made lakes in north Georgia, such as Lake Allatoona.
The Athens Banner-Herald reports that Lisa Russell, a Dalton High School graduate, teaches at Georgia Northwestern Technical College and Kennesaw State University.
The book follows some historical themes from her first book, "Lost Towns of North Georgia." She also has an upcoming book on old mill villages that have disappeared. The books are published by The History Press.
Russell says that when the man-made lakes were created, it covered farmland that was owned for generations by people who lived off the land. She doesn't believe the people who lost their farms were fairly compensated when their land was taken.
