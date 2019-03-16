Georgia

South’s largest St. Patrick’s parade kicks off in Savannah

By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

March 16, 2019 12:00 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Thousands of gaudy green revelers are cheering on the South's largest St. Patrick's Day parade on the Georgia coast.

Savannah's oak-shaded squares were jammed with folding chairs, party tents, and coolers of beer when the parade of marching bands and shamrock-decorated floats kicked off Saturday morning.

Irish immigrants to Savannah held the city's first St. Patrick's Day parade 195 years ago. The celebration has ballooned into a sprawling street party that's now Savannah's largest tourist attraction.

