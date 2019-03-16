South’s largest St. Patrick’s parade kicks off in Savannah

Thousands of gaudy green revelers are cheering on the South's largest St. Patrick's Day parade on the Georgia coast.
Savannah's oak-shaded squares were jammed with folding chairs, party tents, and coolers of beer when the parade of marching bands and shamrock-decorated floats kicked off Saturday morning.
Irish immigrants to Savannah held the city's first St. Patrick's Day parade 195 years ago. The celebration has ballooned into a sprawling street party that's now Savannah's largest tourist attraction.
