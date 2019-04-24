‘Still bustin’ beaks!’: Jimmy Carter bags a turkey in Harris County hunting trip

Former President Carter, wife Rosalynn smooch on ‘Kiss Cam’ Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former President Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn shared a kiss at an Atlanta Hawks game on Valentine’s Day as the NBA team played the Knicks, who won. It was also Love Wins Pride Night for the LGBT community.

At 94 years young, Jimmy Carter can still bag a turkey.

The former president went hunting earlier this month with Bill and Tyler Jordan at Realtree Farms in Harris County near Columbus. Carter came away with a prize — a large, wild turkey. The younger Jordan posted about Carter’s haul on his personal Instagram page.





“94 years old and still bustin’ beaks! An unforgettable morning in the woods with President Carter at Realtree Farms,” Tyler wrote.





Bill Jordan is the founder of Realtree, the Columbus-based company best known for its hunting camouflage patterns. He and his son aren’t strangers to famous hunting partners. Carter is just one of the Jordans’ famous hunting buddies — a list which includes former Atlanta Braves great Chipper Jones and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress.





Nor is this Carter’s first time hunting with the Jordans. A picture on Tyler Jordan’s Facebook page from 2017 shows the Jordans and Carter standing around a turkey.





Carter is an avid hunter and outdoorsman. In 2016, he was inducted into the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Hunting and Fishing Hall of Fame. Outdoorhub.com named Carter as one of the five greatest hunting presidents. He’s also written several books that discuss his love for the outdoors.

Even when Carter took the nation’s highest office, it was not uncommon for him to hunt. In 1977, the New York Times followed Carter home to Plains, Georgia, where he went quail shooting after visiting with friends and family during the Christmas holiday.





Carter, 94, became the longest-living U.S. President earlier this year.