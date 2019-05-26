Georgia
2 found drowned in Georgia lake over Memorial Day weekend
Authorities say two people have drowned in unrelated incidents on Lake Lanier over the busy Memorial Day weekend.
News outlets report 30-year-old Reginald Terrell Whitehead of Perry was found dead after a personal watercraft he was riding overturned near a boat ramp. Divers recovered his body late Saturday.
Sgt. Stephen Wilbanks of the Hall County Sheriff's Office said Whitehead was not wearing a flotation device and couldn't swim. Lake Lanier is located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.
Whitehead died hours after authorities Saturday morning pulled the body of 61-year-old Michael Thompson from the water near his boat dock on Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a family member discovered Thompson's body.
