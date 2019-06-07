Owner of burned unlicensed landfill near Atlanta fined $1M

A judge has imposed a $1 million fine against the owner of an unlicensed landfill outside of Atlanta whose towering mountains of debris burned for eight months.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the judge also ordered Tandy Ross Bullock to remove all waste from the six-acre site within 120 days, as well create and take precautionary measures to prevent environmental pollution.

The landfill lies about 13 miles southwest of Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the city of South Fulton, where residents have been dealing with sulfur-scented smoke from the blaze since September. Fulton County and Bullock have been fighting over the landfill since at least 2007, and Bullock has been arrested three times over the fire.

The newspaper didn't immediately reach Bullock's attorney for comment. Bullock has 30 days to appeal.