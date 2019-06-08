Effort underway to match grave markers to military veterans

The Richmond County Coroner's Office has made progress in matching the military grave markers that were discovered at an old funeral home.

Coroner Mark Bowen says the majority are for veterans who have been buried locally.

The National Cemetery Administration, the Richmond County Vital Records Office and Richmond County Cemetery Services are also assisting in finding the graves of the veterans whose names are inscribed on the markers.

About 125 bronze and marble markers were found. They date back to the late 1960s.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that a deputy had discovered the markers in packages under old blankets and trash in the home's garage. The deputy was assisting a land official who was preparing to show the property to Atlanta investors when the grave markers were discovered.