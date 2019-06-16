Miss Georgia and Outstanding Teen 2019 crowned in Columbus. Here are the other finalists.

Historical photos from Miss Georgia Pageant capture changes through the years The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus, Georgia. We've selected some of our favorite photos from the pageant and surrounding events from 1940 until 1990 from the Ledger-Enquirer photo archives. Enjoy! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is celebrating 75 years in Columbus, Georgia. We've selected some of our favorite photos from the pageant and surrounding events from 1940 until 1990 from the Ledger-Enquirer photo archives. Enjoy!

Victoria Hill, a student at Reinhardt University from Canton, Georgia who competed as Miss Capital City, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 Saturday evening at RiverCenter for the performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia.

This is Hill’s second time competing for title of Miss Georgia. In 2018, as Miss Cobb County, Hill was third runner-up. Hill receives a $15,000 scholarship as the winner.

Other winners include:

▪ First runner-up: Alexa Giloman, Miss Cobb County. Receives a $5,000 scholarship.

▪ Second runner-up: Kelsey Hollis, Miss Warner Robins. Receives a $2,500 scholarship.

▪ Third runner-up: Holly Haynes, Miss Historic Buford. Receives a $2,000 scholarship.

▪ Fourth runner-up: Lyndsay Richardson, Miss Troup County. Receives a $1,000 scholarship.

▪ Semifinalists, each receiving a $500 scholarship, are: Miss Fitzgerald Torianna Wilson, Miss Golden Isles Destiny Levant, Miss Stone Mountain Fallon Robinson, Miss Southern Rivers Carley Vogel, Miss Stone Mountain Yellow Daisy Sarah Archer, Miss Northwest Georgia Mackenzie Marable and Miss Flint River Grace Hendry.

Mary Wilhelmina Hodges, Miss Greater Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen, was also crowned Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen at the competition Saturday evening. Hodges, 14, is from Louisville, Georgia, and performed a tap dance as her talent. She receives a $2,500 scholarship.

Other winners in the outstanding teen competition are:

▪ First runner-up: Destiny Kluck, Miss Historic Buford’s Outstanding Teen. Receives a $1,500 scholarship.

▪ Second runner-up: Megan Wright, Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. Receives a $1,000 scholarship.

▪ Third runner-up: Hope Fowler, Miss Capital City’s Outstanding Teen. Receives a $750 scholarship.

▪ Fourth runner-up: Grace Gebara, Miss Northwest Georgia’s Outstanding Teen. Receives a $500 scholarship.

▪ Semifinalists, each receiving a $250 scholarship, are: Miss Albany’s Outstanding Teen Kaitlyn Tanner, Miss Troup County’s Outstanding Teen Jessica Roberts, Miss Starr’s Mill’s Outstanding Teen Sydney Turnier, Miss Magnolia’s Outstanding Teen Jillian Higgins, Miss Gwinnett County’s Outstanding Teen Sallie Stowers, Miss Atlanta’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang and Miss Peachtree City’s Outstanding Teen Shelby Gray.

Twenty-nine women competed for the title of Miss Georgia 2019 and 31 young women competed to be crowned Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2019. Hill advances to the Miss America Competition in September, and Hodges will compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in July.





This year’s Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition marked its 75th anniversary in Columbus. Earlier this year doubts surfaced about the pageant returning Columbus in 2019 until a February press conference hosted by pageant and city officials confirmed the event would return to Columbus.

Check back at www.ledger-enquirer.com later today for more photos from the competition, and a video interview with Victoria Hill.