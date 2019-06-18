Atlanta ethics task force member quits amid corruption probe

An attorney has resigned from an Atlanta task force meant to ensure transparency with a federal corruption investigation in which he legally represented the city.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Joe Whitley's appointment to the group effectively allowed him to make decisions that could impact his business. Atlanta has paid the firm, Baker Donelson, millions of dollars over the past three years to respond to federal subpoenas and public record requests.

The task force chair, former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Leah Sears, has acted as an attorney for the city's housing authority.

Task Force Vice Chairman Don Penovi called for their resignations Friday, saying their legal work for the city wasn't disclosed.

Sears says City Attorney Nina Hickson will decide on her future with the group.