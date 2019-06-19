Fire on Alabama-Florida line destroys beach condos

An overnight fire near the Alabama-Florida state line has destroyed multiple condominiums near the beach at Perdido Key.

News outlets report a blaze broke out early Wednesday at a development within yards of the Flora-Bama bar. People reportedly ran from the nightspot to a Key Harbour condo building to warn people to get out.

The blaze spread to another condominium development and a house, which was still burning around sunrise. Videos show the night sky near Old River turned orange by the flames.

Witnesses saw several people being removed on stretchers, and at least one firefighter was hurt.