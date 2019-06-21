10 people treated after chemical spill in science building

At least 10 people had to be decontaminated after a worker at a university in Atlanta spilled a chemical, creating a white cloud inside a science building.

News outlets report everyone was evacuated Friday from the building at Clark Atlanta University. Police say some complained of skin and respiratory irritation. Officials say the injuries were not life-threatening. Nine went to a hospital to be checked out. Police did not say how many patients were students.

Police say the chemical was in a container that fell off a cart. The worker pushing the cart had been hired to dispose of chemicals in the building. It's unclear what was in the container.

Hazmat crews were called to investigate. They gave the all-clear Friday evening.