Police: Georgia father kills 2-year-old son and himself

A Georgia sheriff says a domestic violence call ended in tragedy with a man shooting his 2-year-old son and then himself.

News outlets report 24-year-old Christian Castro killed Christian Castro, Jr., and then himself after a three-hour standoff on Thursday.

The Hall County Sheriff's office says the child's mother had called to report an assault. Deputies found Castro driving around a pasture with the child on his lap.

When officers approached the car he shot at them. Hostage negotiators were unsuccessful.

Sheriff Gerald Couch says his deputies didn't shot at Castro out of concern for the child. He says Hall County has a serious problem with domestic violence. And he says it's rare for officers in any jurisdiction to make it through a shift without responding to a domestic-related call.