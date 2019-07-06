Chattahoochee River drowning sparks life vest donations

Donors are contributing life preservers in honor of a boy who drowned in the Chattahoochee River on the Georgia-Alabama state line.

WTVM-TV reports that multiple life jackets have been left along the river since the death of 6-year-old Jeremiah Henderson.

The child fell into the river in rapids at Columbus, and his body was recovered about 10 miles downstream on July 2.

Since then, Tina Peavey has used donations to purchase more than 60 life preservers that are being placed in waterfront areas around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Peavey brought the first four life preservers to an island on Wednesday night and a dozen more on Thursday. She has 40 more to distribute.

Peavey says she has four children, and she wants to make sure her kids and others are safe.