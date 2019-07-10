Nearly $175K taken from armored truck near Atlanta after door opens. It’s a crime, police say

Truck spills money on New Jersey highway A Brinks armored truck spilled money across the Route 3 highway in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during morning commute hours on December 13. This footage shows a glimpse of the chaos as people left their cars to pick up cash lying on the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Brinks armored truck spilled money across the Route 3 highway in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during morning commute hours on December 13. This footage shows a glimpse of the chaos as people left their cars to pick up cash lying on the road.

It was cloudy with a chance of cash Tuesday night on Interstate 285 west in Dunwoody, Georgia.

Around 8 p.m., Dunwoody police said they received multiple calls from people saying that there was money flying all over the road, according to a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they spotted a GardaWorld armored truck on the side of the road.

The driver said the side door flew open, sending money onto the interstate.

Video shows multiple cars pulled on the side of the road, with drivers and passengers collecting the money.

Sgt. Robert Parsons said the armored car crew estimated the loss to be around $175,000, according to WSB-TV.

There were no wrecks or pedestrians hit during that time, however Dunwoody police want people to know that taking money from someone else is a crime.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,“ police wrote in a Facebook post.

Surprisingly, a few people actually returned the money to the Dunwoody Police Department Wednesday, but there was still a lot missing by Wednesday evening.