Hummer, Hammock, Stovall win GSWA writing awards

The top winners of the annual Georgia Sports Writers Association contest have been announced.

Steve Hummer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution won in the Division I category for his story on a disabled, adopted kicker from China at Jackson (Georgia) High School.

Will Hammock of the Gwinnett Daily Post won in the Division II category for his story on Amari Kelly overcoming domestic violence.

Gabriel Stovall of The Covington News won in Division III for his story on the fallout after the shooting death of Annapolis sports editor John McNamara.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The winners were announced on Sunday at the organization's annual meeting.

Winning for best daily sports section were the Savannah Morning News (Division I) and Marietta Daily Journal (Division II).

The contest was judged by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com; Ron Higgins of the Memphis Commercial Appeal and New Orleans Advocate; Bob Gillespie, former sports writer, The State, Columbia, South Carolina; and Rod Walker of the New Orleans Advocate.