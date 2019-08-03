Georgia agency replaces road sign that misspelled city name

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it has replaced a road sign that misspelled the name of a rural city.

WALB-TV reports the mistake came to light on social media when somebody posted a photo of the sign telling drivers they were 12 miles (19 kilometers) from "Coulquitt." The sign erroneously placed an extra U in Colquitt, a city of about 1,900 people in southwest Georgia.

The state DOT acknowledged the mistake on its Facebook page. It said the sign was one of many that needed replacing after Hurricane Michael struck the area last fall. The agency said its district sign shop "jumped on this after we became aware of it" and made a replacement with the correct spelling.