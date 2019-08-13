Police: Georgia attorney charged with road rage killing

A Georgia attorney accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his Mercedes in an act of road rage is now charged with murder.

News outlets report 47-year-old Bryan Keith Schmitt was arrested Monday. He's also charged with aggravated assault in the death of Hamid Jahangard.

A Sandy Springs Police statement says Jahangard was found lying on a sidewalk after being hit by Schmitt's Mercedes sedan on July 30. He died days later due to blunt force head trauma.

Sgt. Sam Worsham told the Marietta Daily Journal that officers believe a confrontation between the men escalated, and Schmitt hit Jahangard with his car as the victim walked in the street.

Schmitt has been an attorney in Georgia since 2015. It's unclear whether anyone is representing him.