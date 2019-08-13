High school science experiment leaves Georgia teen burned and disfigured, reports say

Screengrab from WSB-TV

A high school science experiment in Georgia went horribly wrong, sending one student to the hospital, local media reports say.

Malachi McFadden, a 15-year-old student, reportedly sustained third-degree burns after getting caught in the back splash from the lethal combination, WSB reports. His lawyer, family attorney Chris Stewart, told WSB that McFadden is “permanently disfigured” and still in intensive care.

The incident reportedly occurred at Redan High School in Dekalb County on August 6, only the second day of classes. The school district has since released two statements, reports show.

“DeKalb County School District is always concerned about the wellbeing of our students,” officials said in a statement published by 11Alive. “After the unfortunate event took place, the school nurse accompanied Malachi to the hospital to calm him and provide comfort.”

In an earlier statement published by CBS46, the district said they considered the accident an “isolated incident.”

The district’s statement said “the health and safety of students and staff are among DeKalb County School District’s top priorities,” CBS46 reported.

Shantiqua Roberts, McFadden’s sister, told WSB in an August 6 story that her brother said “it felt like a torch was burning his face, neck, arms and hand.”

The accident is still under investigation, according to the district statement published by 11Alive.

