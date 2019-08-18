Georgia’s watchdog agency for judges needs new director

The state agency that serves as a watchdog over Georgia's judges is looking for a new director.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission says it's taking applications through the end of August. Current director Ben Easterlin announced earlier this month that he plans to step aside as soon as his replacement is hired.

The commission investigates allegations of misconduct against Georgia judges and has the authority to bring noncriminal charges against them. Those cases can lead to the commission asking the Georgia Supreme Court to impose punishment that can include removal from the bench.

The commission's job posting says candidates for director must be attorneys who have been members of the State Bar of Georgia for at least 10 years.