Hit the road this weekend. Labor Day gas prices in Georgia lowest in 3 years, AAA says

If you’re traveling through Georgia this Labor Day weekend, you’ll be saving at the pump, according to a report from AAA.

The average gas price in Georgia is now $2.42 per gallon, which is 28 cents less than Labor Day weekend 2018 and 27 cents less than 2017.

AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters says the drop in gas prices is due to the price of oil.

“Strong U.S. oil production rates are holding oil prices about 15% below last year’s levels, effectively reducing the price of producing gasoline,” Waiters said. “Gas prices should remain low heading into the holiday, unless something unexpected threatens fuel supplies, like geopolitical tensions or a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The cities with the most expensive gas prices are Atlanta ($2.47), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.46) and Macon ($2.45).

The lowest gas prices can be found in Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.22), Dalton ($2.23) and Augusta-Aiken ($2.28).