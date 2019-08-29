Second case of West Nile virus confirmed in Georgia, officials say

Here’s how West Nile is spread — and what symptoms to look for after a mosquito bite West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Nile Virus can be deadly — but only one in five people who are infected by a mosquito bite will develop any symptoms, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Here's what to look for.

A woman in Georgia has tested positive for West Nile virus, health officials say.

A hospital confirmed with the Fulton County Board of Health that a 44-year-old woman in the county tested positive for West Nile, making this the first case in the county this year, the board said Wednesday.

It’s the state’s second case this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with another person having tested positive for the virus in Mitchell County.

Last year there were 36 cases of West Nile virus and two deaths in Georgia, the CDC says, and 2,647 cases and 167 deaths in the country.

So far this year, 41 states have reported cases of the virus, and there have been 206 reported cases, the CDC says.

The virus is spread through mosquitoes, and symptoms include “headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash,” the CDC says.

Although most people who get the virus will not experience symptoms, becoming seriously ill from the virus is possible and there are no vaccines or treatments available, the CDC says.

The Fulton County Board of Health is urging people to take steps to prevent West Nile virus.

“This unfortunate incident reinforces the need for all of us to remain vigilant in practicing prevention techniques to control mosquito breeding,” S. Elizabeth Ford, interim district health director, said in a release. “Practicing prevention techniques that control mosquito breeding, coupled with applying personal protection techniques, has proven effective in combating West Nile virus.”

The board recommends wearing protective clothing or repellent to prevent bites when outside and getting rid of standing water outside or around your home.

In addition to this, the CDC also recommends putting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.