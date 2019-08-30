Georgia probes district attorney accused of sex harassment

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations that an Atlanta-area attorney sexually harassed a staffer for more than a year.

News outlets report the agency confirmed this week that it's investigating Paulding County Judicial Circuit District Attorney Dick Donovan. Donovan denies the allegations, which are detailed in an investigative report by attorney Michael James Walker. The report cost the county nearly $18,000.

The report says county victim-witness coordinator, Jamie White, accused Donovan of repeatedly buying her gifts, kissing her, saying he loves her, and wanting to have sex with her. It says the behavior continued after she told him to stop, and she recorded some of the conversations.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 73-year-old is an elected official and cannot be fired. He's up for reelection in 2022.