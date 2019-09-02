2 Georgia bridges set to close ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that two large suspension bridges on the Georgia coast will close Tuesday night in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick and the Talmadge Memorial Bridge in Savannah will be closed Tuesday at 8 p.m. due to expected tropical storm force winds.

The department issued an alert saying: "Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across either of these bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Dorian may not be able to properly control their vehicles."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered mandatory evacuations in all six counties that make up Georgia's 100-mile (161-kilometer) coastline late Sunday.

Both bridges carry traffic from Highway 17 —running parallel to Interstate 95 — and are in the evacuation zone.