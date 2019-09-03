Police: Newborn found abandoned on Atlanta doorstep

Authorities say a newborn has been found abandoned on an Atlanta doorstep.

News outlets report Atlanta police say the baby was believed to be about 5 hours old when found early Tuesday. Police say the baby was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Georgia's Safe Haven law allows parents to surrender a baby within 30 days of the baby's birth without facing any criminal charges. The law specifies babies can be left at police stations, fire departments or hospitals. It's unclear if that law applies in this case as the baby was left outside a private residence.

Police are searching for the baby's mother.