Crew trapped as ship carrying 4,200 vehicles overturns in Georgia port, officials say

A cargo ship carrying 4,200 vehicles overturned in Georgia, trapping crew members inside, officials say.

The ship, the Golden Ray, was going out of the Port of Brunswick when it overturned at about 2 a.m. Sunday near the St. Simons Pier, the Brunswick News reported.

The ship’s crew was evacuated but four members are still trapped inside the overturned 656-foot, 71,000 ton freight vessel, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and the Coast Guard is working to rescue them.

All traffic in the port is suspended “unless approved” by the U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port, the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast tweeted, and “multiple rescue assets” are on the scene.

Officials don’t know yet if any fuel has leaked from the ship but the Georgia DNR has an “emergency spill response crew” stationed nearby and the Coast Guard has “spill containment booms” ready, the department said.

The Georgia DNR is “monitoring coastal environmental conditions” following the capsize, it said.

It’s unclear if weather had anything to do with the incident or if there were any injuries, Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson told Fox 5 Atlanta.