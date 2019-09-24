City commission approves speed cameras in school zones

A Georgia city commission split on adding speed-detection cameras in school zones has approved an ordinance allowing them.

The Rome News-Tribune reports Rome City commissioners passed the measure with a 5 to 3 vote Monday.

Commissioner Evie McNiece voted for the ordinance. She says those who obey the law won't be penalized.

Commissioner Wendy Davis voted against the measure. She says she thinks the commission needed more time to consider it.

The commission hasn't contracted with a provider for the cameras. Rome City Manager Sammy Rich says the commission wouldn't be a party to the enforcement contract. The commission would have to sign off on any permit application to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Rome City Schools Board of Education hasn't yet adopted a resolution of support.