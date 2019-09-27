4 killed in wreck after chase in central Georgia

Authorities say a driver who had been fleeing from deputies crashed into a vehicle in central Georgia, killing four people.

Butts County Sheriff Gary Long tells WXIA-TV that the crash occurred Friday evening on Georgia Highway 36, southwest of Jackson.

Long says two people in the suspect's vehicle died, as well as two women who were in the other car. The driver of the fleeing car was in critical condition.

Long says the chase started in Monroe County when the driver refused to stop for a deputy on Interstate 75.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.