Small Georgia city gets a big screen moment in ‘Gemini Man’

A small Georgia city is getting a moment of fame on the big screen in the new Will Smith movie "Gemini Man."

Some scenes for director Ang Lee's science-fiction thriller were filmed in Glennville, home to about 3,500 people and located roughly 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Savannah.

The film's crew last year added new signage and fresh paint to storefronts in order to get them camera ready. WTOC-TV reports many of those additions made for the film have been left in place.

Shop owner Jessica Kennedy said excitement over "Gemini Man" brought people closer together in Glennville, and the feeling remains as the movie opens this weekend.

Kennedy said: "We all have something we're looking forward to."