Coroner: Remains found in Georgia belonged to missing woman

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms human remains discovered by a property owner belonged to woman who disappeared over a year ago.

News outlets report a medical examiner identified the bones as those of Jessica Victoria Earl. She was last seen in June 2018.

The Haralson County Coroner said in a statement Saturday the remains were found in Tallapoosa, where Earl was reported missing. The Haralson County Sheriff's Office previously said a property owner thought he found clothing, but had discovered a tattered backpack with Earl's belongings inside. The remains were later found nearby.

Her cause of death is still being determined.

Jeffery Seth Odom surrendered in 2018 after authorities named him a person of interest. Formal charges haven't been brought. Deputies said the two were once in a relationship.