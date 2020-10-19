Inmate charged with rape, child sex crimes escapes south Georgia jail, authorities say

Authorities in a south Georgia community are urging the public to keep their eyes peeled for an inmate who escaped the Sumter County Jail over the weekend.

Charlie Lee Lester remained on the run Monday after fleeing the facility Sunday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The public is warned against approaching Lester and should call 911 instead, police said.

Lester, charged with several crimes including rape and child molestation, is described as a Black man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, according to police. He also has several tattoos on his neck and upper body.

Online records show Lester had been jailed since Aug. 7 on numerous other charges.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts is urged to call police or provide tips anonymously to 229-815-6721

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.