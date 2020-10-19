Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Georgia

Inmate charged with rape, child sex crimes escapes south Georgia jail, authorities say

Authorities in a south Georgia community are urging the public to keep their eyes peeled for an inmate who escaped the Sumter County Jail over the weekend.

Charlie Lee Lester remained on the run Monday after fleeing the facility Sunday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The public is warned against approaching Lester and should call 911 instead, police said.

Lester, charged with several crimes including rape and child molestation, is described as a Black man standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds, according to police. He also has several tattoos on his neck and upper body.

Online records show Lester had been jailed since Aug. 7 on numerous other charges.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts is urged to call police or provide tips anonymously to 229-815-6721

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

News

Atlanta Public Schools: No in-person classes this year

October 18, 2020 1:58 PM

Georgia

Georgia early voting keeps smashing records, 2 weeks to go

October 18, 2020 1:20 PM

News

Valdosta woman pens book on dementia

October 18, 2020 12:01 AM

Georgia

Panels named to search for new president of Savannah State

October 17, 2020 11:20 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service