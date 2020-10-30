Gov. Kemp tests negative after COVID-19 exposure. Did it happen at a MAGA rally?

Both Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp have tested negative for COVID-19 after the governor was recently exposed to someone who has virus, Kemp’s office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The governor will remain in quarantine for 48 hours after “direct exposure” to an “individual” who recently tested positive. The first lady is not known to have been exposed to an infected individual. Gov. Kemp is not experiencing any symptoms and will follow guidance from state health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, according to the statement.

Kemp’s announcement and negative test result comes just after U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, who represents the 3rd congressional district, announced he tested positive for COVID-19. His district includes the northern suburbs of Columbus.

Ferguson said in a statement he began experiencing “mild symptoms” Thursday night and began running a fever Friday morning.

Both Kemp and Ferguson appeared at a rally in Manchester, Georgia, earlier this week when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared in nearby Warm Springs. Kemp and Ferguson shook hands and embraced on stage.

Kemp’s office has not identified the source of the exposure.