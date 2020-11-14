Augusta University to spend $7.4M to finish more of building

Augusta University will spend $7.4 million on labs, offices and study areas in a building on its downtown campus.

The work will complete the fourth floor of the university's College of Science and Math Building, which is under construction and set to be completed in May. The university had planned to leave the fourth floor unfinished because of budget constraints, but now wants to move ahead.

The Board of Regents approved the university to spend up to $10 million on the project on Wednesday.

Augusta University will spend its own money to complete the 29,000 square feet (2,700 square meters) of space, which will hold science teaching labs, biomedical research labs and support areas, faculty offices, and student study spaces.

The space will host programs that are relocating from Augusta University's Summerville campus. The university says new labs will help it recruit new research faculty.