Police search for man accused of beating online date

Atlanta police say they are looking for a man who beat a woman and held her captive after meeting up with her through a dating app.

Police Officer Steve Avery said authorities were called to northwest Atlanta Thursday morning after someone heard a woman screaming, news outlets reported.

Avery said the woman told police she met a man on a dating site and the pair met in person at the Hide Lounge on Roswell Road.

The woman left with the man in his car but later the man “became angry” and started hitting the victim in the face, Avery said.

The man drove around for an hour, beating the woman and refusing to let her out of the car before pulling over near a shopping area, police said.

A security guard nearby told police they saw a man pull a woman out of a white BMW before driving away.

Police said the incident is under investigation. As of Sunday night, the man has not been found.

The Associated Press generally does not name domestic violence victims.