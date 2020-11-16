Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at mobile home park

The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ga.

Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting at a mobile home park in Georgia.

Responding Clayton County officers found one of the victims dead Sunday night at the scene of the shooting in Jonesboro's Melrose Mobile Home Park, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The three other victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them later died, said Clayton County police spokeswoman Aubriel Stroud.

Police have not identified the victims. They have also not said what led to the shooting.

Stroud said Monday morning that the condition of the two surviving victims is unknown.

  Comments  
