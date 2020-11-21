Construction of new $165 million Georgia arena on track

Construction on a $165 million new arena for Savannah is proceeding on schedule, planned for a 2022 opening.

“It looks like an arena now,” said Savannah’s acting Chief Operating Officer Bret Bell.

The Savannah Morning News reports that Bell said the last bit of steel should be in place by the end of January.

“It will be weathered in by late April or early May, on schedule,” Bell said.

The Oak View Group, which will manage the arena, has named Derek Goldfarb as director of partnerships for the new facility. He'll be responsible for securing a naming rights partner, creating founding partners and developing advertising and promotional relationships.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The $165 million arena project is being funded with sales tax revenues approved by voters in 2013. The arena is being built on Savannah’s west side in an area known as the Canal District. News media outlets report the facility is expected to open in February 2022.