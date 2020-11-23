Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
21-year-old charged with 3 murders in Georgia shootings

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.

An Atlanta-area man remained jailed Monday in the shooting death of three men found dead Friday in Gwinnett County.

Justice Lusk of Stone Mountain was being held without bail after being charged with the murders of the three men. The 21-year-old was captured late Saturday near the site of the Lawrenceville shootings.

Victims include 45-year-old Eugene McClam and 64-year-old Robert Caverly, who both lived in the house where they were shot, as well as 33-year-old Steven Finch of Arabi.

Lusk is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possessing a gun while committing a felony.

Police said they're still investigating a motive. They responded Friday to a call of a person being shot in a cul-de-sac, finding one man wounded in the street, and two more shot dead inside a house with a open garage door.

It's unclear if the 21-year-old Lusk has a lawyer to represent him.

