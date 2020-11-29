Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Southwest Georgia officials seek to clean up illegal dump

The Associated Press

ALBANY, Ga.

Officials in southwest Georgia say they're cleaning up an unusually large illegal dump site.

“This is one of the largest ones that we’ve encountered,” said Judy Bowles of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.

Bowles told WALB-TV that parts of the site have been there for six to eight months. Dumps are health hazards, she said, because they breed rats, mosquitoes and other pests.

Albany officials said it appears a homeless person has been living among the debris.

The dump is on private property, but Bowles said the owner has previously ignored entreaties to clean it up. Bowles said the city will act if the property owner doesn't, and charge the owner. Officials encourage people to take debris to the local landfill, which accepts up to 250 pounds (113 kilograms) a day from residents without charge.

Bowles said illegal dumping has increased during the coronavirus pandemic

